Experience some ‘Stage Fright’ at LFT

PORT DOVER -

To say that Steph Christiaens was excited to make her professional on-stage debut at Lighthouse Festival Theatre in ‘Stage Fright’ would be the understatement of the season.

“Derek (Ritschel LFT artistic director) said he had a role for me and I said ‘sure, what is it? I’ll be a tree’,” Christiaens joked.

The Scotland, Ontario resident is a veteran of community theatre and even runs her own production company. She and Ritschel have known each other for years but with Ritschel stepping into the director’s chair for Stage Fright, the two will work together for the first time.

“I’m super stoked,” she said. “It couldn’t be a better situation to come in and have him be the director to see how he works. I was almost nervous because I had never had the chance to do anything with him before. Coming in I didn’t know his style, but it’s been great, it’s been very cohesive and collaborative with everybody and I love that.”

The show is set at the luxurious Riviera hotel where a beautiful film star is found unconscious. A hooded thief discovers her, at which point a man bursts in and assumes there has been a murder. The actress eventually awakens from a blackout. The hotel manager, played by Mark McGrinder of Toronto, arrives and attempts to make sense of it all as a film premiere looms and a diamond necklace has gone missing.

The play, by British writer Robin Hawdon, will make its North American debut at LFT. It runs July 18 to Aug. 4.

“It’s a real ride for the audience and it’s really interestingly structured,” said McGrinder. “It’s not really a whodunnit, you kind of know who is up to stuff at the beginning, but the way everyone clamours to conceal the truth or to use the incident to fuel their petty intimate squabbles is the heart of it ... I think it’s a ride for the audience.”

McGrinder said there’s a delicate balance to mixing the show’s mystery/intrigue with comedy.

“To me, they go hand in hand, you can’t compartmentalize the two,” he added. “Otherwise the comedy will feel artificial or forced. That said, there’s opportunity for some pretty broad schtick in this show, which is very fun. The challenge is always trying to have as much fun as possible but ground it in something.”

LFT fans will recognize McGrinder, he’s was part of both Baskerville in 2017 and Real Estate in 2016.

Coming back to a town and work setting that’s familiar makes a performer’s job that much easier, he said.

“When you’re an actor and you travel ... there’s not just anxiety about performance but about the whole process,” he said. “You want to be on top of it and have your stuff together and so, for me, you eliminate days of brain space that gets used up with just finding your footing. To come back here now for my third season, it’s an opportunity to hit the ground running.”

For both returnees to LFT or those attending a show for the first time, Christiaens hopes they all leave with the same feeling.

“There’s nothing more that you want an audience to leave with than a sense of ‘that was fantastic, I want to come back, I want to see more’,” she explained. “This is the type of show that the audience is thinking a little bit, but it’s always entertaining, there’s always something going on and the audience doesn’t have to think too much about it either. You’re always kind of wondering what’s going on, but you’re still enjoying everything that’s happening.”

Tickets are available online (lighthousetheatre.com), over the phone (1-888-779-7703) or at the box office (247 Main Street

Port Dover).

