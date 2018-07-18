PORT DOVER -

An unidentified man caused a stir at a Port Dover restaurant when he strolled around an adjoining backyard in the nude on Sunday.

The complaint to police was filed by an employee of David’s Restaurant on New Lakeshore Road at 3:22 p.m. Monday. Police say several customers got an eyeful before reporting it to staff.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.