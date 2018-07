Change text size for the story

SIMCOE -

A Simcoe resident was startled this week to find a strange animal on their property.

The Lynn Valley Road resident notified police Monday morning when they found a goat in their garage.

“Officers arrived and located the owner of the animal,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“The escaped goat was returned to its rightful owner and no injuries were reported.”