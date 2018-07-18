The Hunter Brothers coming to Norfolk Fair

SIMCOE -

Canadian country band The Hunter Brothers will headline the Saturday night show at this year’s Norfolk County Fair & Horse Show.

Shaunavon, Saskatchewan natives Luke, J.J., Ty, Brock and Dusty Hunter will take to the stage at the grandstand on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Their debut album Getaway was released in March 2017 and features five Top-40 radio hits, including one Top 10 entitled “Born and Raised”.

Every harvest season the brothers, who grew up on a farm, re-write well-known songs with words that are relevant to farming culture, performing over their CB radios.

Their efforts can be seen online with “The Combines Stuck” (a reworking of Corb Lund’s “Truck Got Stuck!”) and “Shade of Blue” (a new take on the Ed Sheeran hit) with over three million views. These videos along with their active presence on social media led the Hunters to their first CCMA nomination in 2017 and again in 2018 for “Interactive Artist Of The Year”.

They were also nominated for the CCMA 2018 Group or Duo of the Year and the CCMA SIRIUSXM Rising Star award.

The group has spent parts of 2018 touring with friends and collaborators High Valley. Their most recent single release “Those Were The Nights” was in the Top 5 Canadian songs on the Billboard Canadian Country National Airplay charts and they continue to work on the follow up to their debut album.

Tickets for this show as well as fair advance admission tickets and parking passes go on sale July 20 at 9 a.m. Purchase tickets online at norfolkcountyfair.com, by phone 519-426-7280 ext. 233, or in person at the fairgrounds (172 South Drive).