Customer service key, says council candidate

SIMCOE -

Courtland’s John Peazel is a man of action.

“There’s always a bunch of issues that interest different people,” he said. “And when an issue grabs me by the tail, I want to see if I can do something to improve the situation.”

Peazel has owned Courtland Bakery Limited for 41 years and with retirement on the horizon, has declared himself a candidate in Ward 1 (Long Point/Port Rowan and area) for the upcoming municipal election.

“You always want to keep some irons in the fire when you’re done your career and this is the next segment of my life,” he said.

“I’ve had a fair amount of dealings with civil servants – I would like to see a better degree of cooperation and communication going both ways from the citizens to the employees of Norfolk County and back.”

Peazel says folks in the southwest end of the county live under a unique set of circumstances. Many who own cottages, for instance, have been at odds with beach-goers regarding property access for years. Then there’s the issue of Hastings Drive and whether lot owners should be able to build cottages on their land.

“That is sort of a venerable stretch because that land is shifting out there ... one year you might have five more feet of property, the next year the water might be lapping at your doors,” Peazel said. “To fix things like that where there is an erosion problem, it’s not a one resident fix – you just can’t do a break wall in front of your cottage, everybody has got to be all into the pool at the same time.”

An important thing to remember as part of council, said Peazel, is that one vote can only go so far. There needs to be compromise and often a “meeting of the minds” can produce the desired solution.

“A single individual doesn’t have very much power in council,” he said.

“What you have to do is foster a spirit of cooperation and do what’s best for the county.”

Peazel doesn’t see a problem with him living just north of Ward 1 as his home sits just a 20-minute drive from the south coast.

“It’s not like I’m trying to represent somebody in Toronto,” he said.

“Nowadays communication has changed, not only with cell phones but with emails and texts. People are far more available – they don’t necessarily have to have a face to face, they can communicate relatively effectively through the electronic system.”

At the end of the day, Peazel wants constituents to feel their needs have been met.

“A citizen of a county is like a customer and they’re entitled to good customer service,” he said. “When you pay for something you should get a little something for your money.”

