SIMCOE -

A doctor’s encouragement has prompted Port Dover Coun. John Wells to reconsider his plans for retirement.

Last year, Wells was the first incumbent member of Norfolk council to announce he would not seek re-election in 2018.

Wells is an inaugural member of the new Norfolk council and has represented Port Dover-area Ward 6 since 2001.

Wells stated several times after his initial announcement that he was done with municipal politics. He recently told council that his wife would kill him if he went back on this commitment.

But old habits die hard. Friday morning, Wells was at the clerk’s department at Governor Simcoe Square filing his nomination papers.

Friday afternoon, Wells, 74, explained he made his initial decision after receiving a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. After discussing it with his family, Wells decided to call it a career.

However, Wells has since learned that there are degrees of Parkinson’s. His is at the moderate end of the scale.

“I’ve been to the doctor (Paul Feth of Hamilton) and, as it turns out, there’s an aggressive kind of Parkinson’s and a milder kind,” Wells said. “I have the less aggressive kind and the doctor says it shouldn’t stop me from serving. He says I’m fit to go, so let the people decide.”

Wells added he remains focussed on the wise, efficient use of taxpayers’ money and that he isn’t done with the Misner dam issue just yet.

Last month, Norfolk council voted 5-4 to refuse a tender bid for $2 million worth of repairs to the Misner dam. The Misner dam has been a hot issue in Port Dover for the past nine years because a strong dam is needed to restore the scenic Silver Lake mill pond in back of it.

Three incumbent councillors – Harold Sonnenberg of Waterford-area Ward 7, Jim Oliver of Windham-area Ward 4 and Noel Haydt of Port Rowan-area Ward 1 – have also announced they will not seek re-election.

Sonnenberg and Haydt voted against the dam tender, so Wells sees an opportunity with the incoming council to revisit the matter.

Wells added he enjoys the hurley-burley of municipal politics and the fact there is always something new and interesting to transact. Wells feels he has a lot to offer and says he would miss being out of the loop.

Wells’ reversal comes as a surprise to challengers who took him at his word when he said he was finished. On Friday, Doug Long of Port Dover said Wells’ status wasn’t a factor when he decided to take another run at representing Ward 6.

“That has caught a lot of people by surprise,” Long said. “I know as well as anybody about the time, passion and commitment that’s involved in a campaign.

“But it doesn’t change anything for me. I ran last time around and gave John a good run for his money. He may be doing a disservice to himself at this point in his life. I don’t know why he would be doing this. He would do better if he offered himself to the community as a super-volunteer on a variety of projects.

“In his younger days, John could stand there at council with his thundering voice and change minds but I don’t think he has that anymore. I’m scratching my head like everyone else.”

Ward 6 candidate Amy Martin understands Wells’ attachment to something he enjoys and doesn’t begrudge his decision to change his mind. In an email Friday, Martin said she would still have put her name forward knowing that Wells would be in the race.

Martin welcomes the opportunity to campaign and likes her chances because “Norfolk County is hungry for change.”

“His announcement to retire really brought out additional candidates who may not have intended on running if he was staying on board,” Martin said. “At the very least, this will give candidates experience running a campaign and will demonstrate our community’s ability to source out the type of leadership they are looking for.”

Ward 6 candidate Jeff Miller was unavailable for comment.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com