SIMCOE -

Local officials are prepared to think outside the box when it comes to solving the problem of homelessness.

At Norfolk council recently, Waterford Coun. Harold Sonnenberg asked why Haldimand and Norfolk don’t acquire a surplus school and convert into short- and long-term housing for the homeless.

Sonnenberg said tearing down these buildings when they are no longer needed is a waste of resources. Modern schools, Sonnenberg said, have all the amenities anyone would need if they are homeless.

That’s not a bad idea, said Heidy Van Dyk, Haldimand and Norfolk’s director of social services and housing.

“I think it would be very advantageous for us to take over a school for permanent housing for people who can’t afford it,” she said.

Municipalities are under orders to think creatively about homelessness.

The Ministry of Housing wants to end homelessness in Ontario by 2025.

To accomplish this, the province has asked municipal health and social service agencies to come up with a plan for their jurisdictions.

Firming up a strategy in Haldimand and Norfolk is proving more challenging than expected.

Van Dyk’s department recently invited proposals to deliver homeless prevention services for the two counties. Three bids were received. Staff were unable to recommend any of them.

Meanwhile, the province has mandated municipalities to design and deliver programs for the homeless consistent with its 2025 objective.

As such, Norfolk council improvised a two-year program that involves the hiring of four in-house staff. They will work in partnership with the Dunnville Salvation Army to provide emergency shelter in Norfolk and Haldimand.

The province will fund this initiative in its entirety. Haldimand and Norfolk have $1.5 million at their disposal in 2018-19 under the ministry’s Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative.

“Two years will be an adequate amount of time to review the outcomes achieved by this model and evaluate the model’s effectiveness and efficiency,” Van Dyk said in her report, adding an update on the effectiveness of this approach will come to council once the experiment is over.

The new hires include a homelessness program manager, an intake-diversion worker, and two housing support workers. The pilot program will run till Sept. 30, 2020.

“This is a mandated program,” said Simcoe Coun. Peter Black, a council appointee to the Poverty Action Partnership of Haldimand and Norfolk.

“We have no choice but to do it, and it is 100 per cent funded by the province. We know the problem is here. All you have to do is step outside the doors here and you are accosted by people wanting money.”

The emergency housing program in Haldimand and Norfolk provides up to 30 days of shelter at local motels or one of five emergency beds at Indwell in Simcoe. The latter is located at the former Hambleton Hall on John Street.

Norfolk council makes decisions in the area of health and social services on behalf of Norfolk and Haldimand because Norfolk is the larger municipality in the partnership. For the same reason, Norfolk council serves as the board of health for the two counties.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com