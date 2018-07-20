Phragmites eradication gets go-ahead

TURKEY POINT -

Turkey Point is about to reclaim a significant portion of lost beachfront.

The federal government has renewed a licence to spray herbicide over wetland areas of the Norfolk shoreline.

As part of the province’s phragmites eradication strategy, Parks Ontario has finally consented to spraying several acres of the beach on Ordnance Avenue that has been lost to the invasive reed.

Norm Marshall, a regular visitor and resident in Turkey Point since 1938, says a cheer will go up in the resort community once the news gets around. The Turkey Point Property Owners Association has been pressing for phragmites eradication on Ordnance Avenue for more than 10 years.

“We farmers told them years ago that we could get rid of it in half a day if they would just let us,” Marshall said.

“They’ll be really happy down there.”

Phragmites in Turkey Point and Long Point have been under aggressive attack for the past two years.

The Long Point Phragmites Action Alliance – in partnership with the Invasive Phragmites Control Centre and a number of other agencies – has eliminated hundreds of acres of phragmites along the Norfolk shoreline through the spraying of glyphosate. The chemical is more commonly known by the brand name Roundup.

The dead stands of phragmites are then burned. The plan in Turkey Point is to kill the phragmites on Ordnance Avenue and cart them away.

Long Point property owner Eric Gunnell, chair of the phragmites action alliance, says the campaign to date has been successful.

“If you drive down Erie Boulevard and Old Cut Boulevard (in Long Point) you can see the lake again,” Gunnell said Thursday. “We’re definitely getting a handle on the situation.”

Waterfront property owners and interested members of the public can learn more about the control program at a two-hour open house at the St. William Community Centre on Friday.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature seven speakers, including Eric Cleland, Ontario director of invasive species program for the Nature Conservancy of Ontario. There also will be maps and presentations about the strategy going forward.

Phragmites is a big concern in wetland areas of Ontario because the aggressive reed chokes out wildlife and native plant species wherever it spreads.

The reeds grow tall and in tight concentration with root systems extending into the soil 15 feet or more. Wherever phragmites spread, an ecosystem monoculture hostile to biodiversity and native species is the result.

