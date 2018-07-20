PORT DOVER -

A Port Dover property owner has started a conversation about red tape and the “beer-ocracy” at Norfolk County.

Kristal Chopp bought the former Misner smelt plant beside the lift bridge two years ago and is interested in converting it into a micro-brewery.

Chopp knew there would be county planning requirements but she’s been boggled to discover that the list runs to two pages.

She is weighing her options and is leaning in the direction of taking Norfolk to court for running an improper planning process.

“I can go through many of these and show exactly how ridiculous they are,” Chopp said Thursday.

“A lot of these things I’d do anyway. But I’m not going to spend $100,000 before I even apply for a building permit.”

Chopp’s private frustration became public last week when she had a friend from Hamilton paint a protest mural on the property she wants to retrofit. The artwork takes Norfolk to task for operating a red-tape “beer-ocracy.”

Chopp, 37, isn’t tilting at windmills.

She has a law degree from Western University, a civil environmental engineering degree from McMaster University, and a master’s of business administration from the Ivey Business School. She obtained her commercial pilot’s licence at 18 and flies 787s around the world for Air Canada.

After researching Ontario Municipal Board rulings and relevant case law, Chopp has come to the conclusion that Norfolk’s planning process is vulnerable to a legal challenge.

Chopp takes exception to Norfolk’s demand that all commercial developments must enter county-supervised site-plan control.

Under site-plan control, the county provides developers with a checklist of studies, tasks and improvements they must perform before their projects get the green light.

“I’ll probably fight it myself,” Chopp said.

“People should be able to do what they want with their property so long as it doesn’t endanger the public.

“Unless you’re a large developer or have very deep pockets, good luck. Is that what we want for Port Dover? It seems no one here is regulating the planning department.”

Port Dover Coun. John Wells has been aware of Chopp’s frustration for the past year. He understood when the mural went up last week.

Wells noted that many things at all levels of government are encumbered with rules and requirements that cost money.

He cited Norfolk’s nine-year ordeal with the province while attempting to secure the necessary approvals for repairs to the Misner dam in Port Dover. After all that – just as Norfolk council was preparing to take a final vote on the project – the province came in at the 11th-hour with a new list of demands. The province later backed down.

“They are very frustrated,” Wells said of Chopp and her partner, Dimitris Spiliadis, a restaurateur. “You know that the process can be daunting. Anytime you want to do something there are 72 rules to follow. Sometimes it takes a long time to get your application through.”

Norfolk’s planning department has provided Chopp with a list of 37 mandatory steps and another 22 that might be “potentially required.”

Mandatory steps include an official plan amendment and a zoning bylaw amendment. The requirements become more specific after that.

“That’s the full soup-to-nuts list for major developments such as a Walmart,” said Chris Baird, Norfolk’s general manager of development and cultural services.

“It would be unfair to say that – because the list exists – every applicant has to comply with everything on it.”

Baird added Norfolk staff appreciate the frustration would-be developers experience when they try to make a major change to a property. He acknowledged that the compliance requirements are an eye-opener for a lot of people.

“We have to hold everyone to the same standards,” Baird said.

