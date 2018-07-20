SIMCOE -

The drive for five has nearly arrived for the Norfolk Harvesters.

A victory in Saturday’s season finale would give Norfolk a history-making fifth straight Niagara Rugby League ‘B’ division final, something no team in any division has ever accomplished.

Standing in the way is the Bruce County Barbarians, a last-place club with just one win this year. On paper, it seems like the Harvesters already have their hands on the trophy, but that’s not how the team is approaching the contest.

“We’re kind of lucky in a sense because we always have younger guys coming up and I find with them it doesn’t really matter because they haven’t played these clubs that much so they go in with the same mentality each game,” said Harvesters captain Al Lafferty. “We don’t have to emphasize it as much each game, it’s the older guys that we’ve got to reassure ‘don’t let up now - I know it’s the end of the season and everyone is kind of hurting but we have one more and then we’ve got five in a row’.”

This year Norfolk has faced more challenges than the 2017 campaign that saw them go a perfect 10-0. Currently sitting at 7-2, Norfolk has outscored opponents by 48 points, a far cry from last year’s outrageous differential of 406.

Having been part of the entire championship run, Lafferty knows that being able to push through and finish atop the table would be something special.

“I think it proves a point,” he explained. “Not a lot of people know about the Harvesters but five in a row is a statement because no one else has done that ... obviously, it’s huge for us and it’s something that would go down forever.”

Lafferty went on to say the team’s success has attracted a number of high school seniors and recent grads that have helped restock the roster’s talent pool.

“Even if you get one or two guys from (Holy) Trinity, Waterford or Delhi, it helps out a ton,” Lafferty said. “When they come to our club they’ve had the basic training for rugby and we show them a different system or something to add on to what they’ve been doing so it’s always exciting every year to have these kids come out and it’s unbelievable how much more prepared they are from back when I played in high school.”

This year’s NSSAA high school campaign saw Holy Trinity win its first county title since 2007 and follow the 2017 Waterford Wolves in making a trip to the OFSAA tournament.

The league’s parity and success at the higher level can only mean good things for the Harvesters both in the short term and the future.

“That’s a big thing, especially seeing Trinity go (to OFSAA) this year,” said Lafferty, a WDHS grad. “Obviously I’m a Waterford boy through and through but I want to see the game grow, I don’t want to see Waterford just win every year – obviously that’s nice – but it’s good to see Trinity and Delhi put up really good fights.”

The Harvesters will be on the road for their final contest with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m.

It’s also been a productive year for the lady Harvesters. They hold a second place record in the Women’s ‘B’ division at 3-2 going into their final contest, which takes place against Sarnia in Waterford Saturday at noon.

In the NRU Girls U-17 division, Norfolk has a mark of 2-0 with four games to play.

A full list of standings and fixtures are listed at rugbyontario.com.

jrobinson@postmedia.com