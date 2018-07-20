PORT DOVER -

Every four years, Ann Hewitson and her Knot A Breast team join racers from around the world for the IBCPC Dragon Boat Festival.

The event – chaired by the International Breast Cancer Paddler’s Commission – is a non-competitive gathering that welcomes breast cancer survivors who have joined clubs as part of their post-operative rehabilitation.

“It’s the Olympics for us,” says Hewitson, 72. “That’s what we feel like.”

This year’s festival was held in Florence, Italy, during the first week of July. It is the first time the races have been held in Europe.

Knot A Breast, in its 20th year, went into the competition as the defending champs, having won in 2014 in Sarasota, Fla., and 2010 in Peterborough, Ont.

“It was amazing,” said Hewitson, a member of the team for 12 years. “Just to be with your team and the camaraderie and enjoying the thrill – it’s an experience that’s hard to put into words.”

While the event is geared towards fun and participation, there are timed heats. After five races, Knot A Breast was in the final race as one of the five fastest boats. There were two entries from the U.S. and one each from Italy and New Zealand.

Knot A Breast captured the overall title with a time of two minutes, 20.33 seconds. Less than two seconds separated all five boats.

“It was the same, really,” Hewitson said of the racing experience. “We all felt the same – it was the same gratifying experience.”

The Knot A Breast group has its home base in Hamilton but over the years has attracted members from across the Greater Toronto Area and from Haldimand and Norfolk. Hewitson and Liz Psutka, both of Port Dover, were among the racers making the trip.

What makes Knot A Breast a dynasty?

That’s easy, according to Hewitson.

“Hard work, practise and a great coach.”

Coach Kathy Levy is the founder of the team.

Hewitson joined one year following her cancer-free diagnosis after seeing a team booth set up at a Life After Breast Cancer convention.

Psutka said she loves the sport so much that she stayed overseas to race in Hungary.

“It’s a thrill to know that you’ve brought yourself up that far and got your body in shape to do that,” said Hewitson.

“It’s mind-boggling to feel that way.”

As great as it is for members of Knot A Breast to defend their world title, they’re more interested in providing motivation and support to current breast cancer patients.

“That’s what we’re there for,” Hewitson said.

“I’m ,,, going to be 73 this year, so it doesn’t matter — any age you can do this.”

Anyone interested in watching races locally can do so at the Invasion of the Dragons fundraising event at Waterford’s Nanticoke Creek (at the end of Alice Street) on Saturday. Racing begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. More information is available at invasionofthedragons.ca.

