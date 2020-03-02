Find out what is going on in and around Norfolk County with our Community Calendar. To have your events included send all information to reformer.calendar@sunmedia.ca.

MARCH

CABBAGE ROLLS: Peace Lutheran Church ladies are selling cabbage rolls $20 per dozen. Taking orders from March 1 to March 13. Please call Ruth Mason at 519-842-1818 or Terry Ehl at 519-842-3521 leave your name, phone number and how many dozen you would like. Located at 60 Young Street in Tillsonburg.

FRIDAY, MAR. 6

WING NIGHT: Simcoe Legion will be hosting its regular first Friday of the month wing night on March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. $10 for one pound and $24 for 24 wings. Take out available.

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER: An Ecumenical Service of Prayer written by the women of Zimbabwe will be held on March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Old Windham United Church, 30 Glendale Crescent, Simcoe. Lunch to follow. For more information call 519-428-1178 or email adajoan08@gmail.com.

ROAST BEEF DINNER: The Delhi Legion will be serving a roast-beef dinner on March 6, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost $12 and $2 for desserts. All welcome. Take out available. Free home delivery to seniors and shut ins in Delhi. Call 519-582-2740 to order by 4 p.m.

PA DAY CAMP: Avondale United and St. Paul’s United in Tillsonburg invite your children to their next PA Day Camp- Gospeltopia. They will meet another new creature with awesome explorer, Irv Steewin. Time is 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $10 per child. There will be crafts, games, music, skits, snacks and more. You supply lunch – they supply snacks. Call 688-0011 to register today.

ASTRONOMER’S MEETING: Visitors are invited to the next meeting of the North Shore Erie Amateur Astronomers on March 6, at the N.A.C.L. Building, 644 Ireland Rd in Simcoe starting at 7:30 pm. The topic will be the nature of gravity.

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER: The World Day of Prayer Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk event will be happening at the Bayham United Church in Straffordville at 11 a.m. on March 6. Lunch will follow.

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER: An Ecumenical service for women written by the women of Zimbabwe at 1 p.m. St. Alban’s Anglican Church, 19 Talbot Rd., Delhi. Refreshment to follow.

SATURDAY, MAR. 7

CHILI SUPPER: Being served at the St Williams Community Centre on March 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meat chili and vegetarian chili, hot dogs, salads and desserts, coffee, tea and juice. Adults $10, children 4 to 12 $3. Preschoolers free. Take out available. All proceeds go to the St Williams United Church Sunday School.

BAZAAR: Held March 7, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Langton Community Centre, hosted by the CWL. Penny table, lunch, cabbage rolls, bingo, white elephant, and draws. Free admission to all.

SUNDAY, MAR. 8

BRUNCH: Waterford Legion brunch runs from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on March 8. Admission cost – Adults 12, children under 12 $6. Eggs & omelets made to order.

SOUPS ON: Runs March 8 from 11 a. m. – 1 p.m. at the Oakland Community Centre. $8 per person. Includes nine different soups, breads, desserts, tea, coffee and juice. Funds raised go to community projects. For more information call Lioness Irene Crawford – 519-443-7689 or Lioness Cheryl Elliott – 519-756-6671.

CHORAL MOSAIC: The Lynn Valley Voices present “A Choral Mosaic” featuring best-loved works by composers such as Mozart, Haydn, Faure, Brahms, Mendelssohn, and others. Hear over 40 talented singers and soloists. March 8 at 3 p.m. at Waterford United Church (135 Main Street South, Waterford). Suggested donation at the door: $10. Call 226-400-1399 for information.

MONDAY, MAR. 9

HORTICULTURAL MEETING: Delhi & District Horticultural Society meeting March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Delhi Friendship Centre, 418 Queen St., Delhi. Guest speaker Barb Anstead on the topic Ticks & Lyme Disease. All welcome to attend. For more information call Donna at 519-582-4523.

QUILTERS GUILD: Please join the Twilight Quilters Guild at their next meeting on March 9 at 7 p.m. Old Windham United Church, 30 Glendale Crescent, Simcoe. The guest speaker will be Terry Sonnenberg, who will talk about Working with Colour and Texture. All are welcome. Guest fee $5.

OVN Meeting: March 9 at 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Straffordville Community Centre, 56169 Heritage Line, Straffordville. Topic covered will be Forest Birds at Risk by Ian Fife.

TUESDAY, MAR. 10

SIMCOE AND DISTRICT PROBUS CLUB FOR RETIRED MEN: A representative of the Alzheimer’s Society will speak at their monthly meeting on March 10, at 10 a.m., in the Muriel Bridge Room at St. James United Church, 150 Colborne St. S., Simcoe. All retired men are welcome to join us. For more information, visit www.simcoeprobusclub.weebly.com or call President Murray Uren at 226-440-2699.

HISTORY OF BIRDING: Norfolk Field Naturalists are hosting a talk about the history of birding. Richard Skevington, birder extraordinaire and member of the Woodstock Naturalists Club, will be the speaker. Open to both members and non-members, the event will take place at Simcoe Seniors Centre, 89 Pond St., Simcoe. Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Note — From time to time, circumstances may require cancellation of a planned event. All cancellations will be posted on the NFN web site.

LET’S BE FRIENDS: You are invited to join St. Barnabas Anglican Mission for a soup and sandwich lunch at 456 Concession Rd. 3 Wilsonville on March 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 11

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER: Simcoe Legion will be hosting a fried chicken dinner on Mar. 11 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. $13 fee includes chicken, roast potatoes, coleslaw, soup and salad, rolls & butter, and dessert.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: On March 11 the Simcoe & District Horticultural Society will be welcoming Sarah Judd. She will be speaking about dirt and worms in our garden. To have a beautiful garden we must start with our soil. This starts at 7:30 at the Junior Farmers Building on the Simcoe fairgrounds. As usual, they will have refreshments and a not-so-light lunch. There will be door prizes. Admission is free. For more info call Helen at 226 440 2699 or helenuren@live.ca.

FRIDAY, MAR. 13

FISH N CHIPS: Waterford Legion Fish n Chips on March 13 from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. One piece of fish $10.50, two pieces of fish $14.50, children under 12 $6.

KARAOKE: Waterford Legion Karaoke held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Hosted by DJ Black Creek.

ANCIENT LENTEN LITURGY: The Way of the Cross at St. John’s Tillsonburg. The devotion will be presided over by the Rev’d. Fr. David Joyce, honorary assistant at the parish. The service will be held four times during Lent, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 13 and April 3. St. John’s Anglican Church is downtown at 46 Ridout Street W., at Bidwell. Anyone who wishes to attend and participate in this ancient Lenten Devotion is welcome.