Events calendar

MARCH

TECH SUPPORT: Free drop in sessions at the library. Looking for advice or help? Bring your questions, problems, and devices for technology assistance at the library from 1 – 4 p.m. Simcoe branch- every Tuesday, Delhi branch — first Friday of the month, Port Dover branch– second Friday of the month, Port Rowan branch – third Friday of the month, Waterford branch — fourth Friday of the month.

MARCH BREAK AT THE LIBRARY: Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math (STREAM) will be flowing at the Norfolk County Public Library for youngsters this March break. Each event will focus on an aspect of STREAM with a variety of games, activities and crafts. For children ages 5 -13. Events in Delhi include — Book Character Parade on March 17 at all branches. Dress up as your favourite book character and play a game of book match up, story trivia, guess the mystery character and more; A Bridge to Build at all branches on March 18 at 1 p.m. With a bag of supplies and access to tape, glue, and your own wits, you’ll engineer a bridge to rescue a raw egg. This good (but not quite so clean), fun involves food products; A Horse is a Horse Of course, of course… unless it is drawn by Dr. Seuss. On March 19 at 1 p.m. at all branches, enjoy the last Seuss title, the Horse Museum and create a lucky horse shoe or key chain to take home; The Animal Ark at all branches at 1 p.m. on March 20. Explore the science of identifying and protecting endangered animals. Using origami, Lego and mosaic art work, you’ll create an animal preserve.

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 11

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER: Simcoe Legion will be hosting a fried chicken dinner on March 11 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. $13 fee includes chicken, roast potatoes, coleslaw, soup and salad, rolls & butter, and dessert.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: On March 11 the Simcoe & District Horticultural Society will be welcoming Sarah Judd. She will be speaking about dirt and worms in our gardens. To have a beautiful garden we must start with our soil. Meeting starts at 7:30 at the Junior Farmers Building on the Simcoe fairgrounds. As usual, they will have refreshments and a not-so-light lunch. There will be door prizes. Admission is free. For more info call Helen at 226 440 2699 or helenuren@live.ca.

FRIDAY, MAR. 13

FISH N CHIPS: Waterford Legion will be serving fish and chips on March 13 from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. One piece of fish $10.50, two pieces of fish $14.50. Meal cost for children under 12 is $6.

KARAOKE: Waterford Legion Karaoke held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Hosted by DJ Black Creek.

WAMPUS KAT: Teeterville Legion will be serving up wampus kat (chicken wings) on March 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. or until sold out. Cost is $8 for 1-pound of wings, $15 for two pounds. Fries are $2. Carrots/celery and coffee are included. Patrons are invited to stay and enjoy karaoke afterwards. Legion is located at 3890 Teeterville Road, Teeterville. For more info call the Legion at 519-443-5588.

SATURDAY, MAR. 14

CHARITY MARKET: The Tillsonburg Craft and Vendor Charity Market is taking place at the Tillsonburg Legion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2, free for kids under 12. All proceeds will be donated to Oxford Speech Plus.

STEW SUPPER: Irish stew supper at Grace United Church, 18 Chapman St. W., Port Dover on March 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults, $16, 12 and under $5, preschool free. Tickets at door. Take outs available and wheelchair accessible.

SENIORS ACTING OUT: Over 50? Come out and play. Meet seniors and read 5-10 minute funny senior skits. Just reading, no memorizing lines. Join the Delhi Senior Friendship Centre March 14 and 23 with the final performance on March 28. Held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Located at 418 Queen St., Delhi. Call Rose 582-3881 for more info.

SUNDAY, MAR. 15

SLEDGE HOCKEY: The annual South Coast Special Needs Kids versus Norfolk OPP Auxiliary sledge hockey game will be held March 15 at the Waterford arena. Puck drops at 2 p.m. Audience members are asked to bring non-perishable food items for donation.

BRUNCH: All-you-can-eat brunch is being served at The Army Navy Air Force Club in Simcoe from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eggs served any way you like them. Also includes bacon, sausages, pancakes, hashbrowns, fruit, beans, toast, juice, and coffee. $9 for adults, $5 for kids, free for children under 5. Everyone welcome.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

SHUFFLEBOARD: Floor shuffleboard held for those aged 50 and over at Delhi Senior Friendship Centre, 418 Queen St., Delhi. Held March 16 and 30 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Cost $2 for members. Wear comfortable shoes. Centre’s annual membership is only $20 includes access to assorted senior programs. Call Rose at 519-582-3881 for more info.

TUESDAY, MAR. 17

CANADA BLOOMS: The Simcoe & District Horticultural Society is offering a bus to Canada Blooms on March 17. The cost is $85. This includes admission, dinner at the Mandarin Restaurant and transportation. Pickups are in Port Dover, Simcoe and Waterford. For more information or to reserve a seat please call Donna Kendall at 519 426 6871 or dek@kwic.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 18

VOLUNTEER SUPPER: The Norfolk General Hospital Volunteer Association supper is being held at the Waterford Legion starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at the door at 4:45 p.m. For $12 you’ll get dinner including corn, beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage salad, and peppermint surprise.

TRANSITIONING TO COMMUNITY LIVING: Discover and Learn about transitioning from home to community living with RBC on March 18. This free information session co-hosted with the Alzheimer Society will be held at Hazel Place, 645 Norfolk St. N. from 2 – 9 p.m. Reserve your seat, call 519-428-7771 or email admin@alzhn.ca.

LYNN RIVER PROBUS CLUB: Meeting in the lower room of the Simcoe library on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The speaker of the month is Bernie Solymar. Come out and meet other retired and semi-retired folks.

THURSDAY, MAR. 19

FARM MACHINERY ASSOCIATION: Walpole Antique Farm Machinery Assoc. oyster soup and ham supper on March 19, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jarvis IOOF Hall Talbot St. E., Jarvis. Call for tickets 519-587-2601.

SPICE UP YOUR SPRING: Waterford Legion Spring Fling from 2 – 4 p.m. Food and a fashion show. Everyone welcome.

WING NIGHT: Wing night at Simcoe’s Army Navy Air Force Club from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. One pound of wings $9, two pounds of wings with fries or onion rings $20, three pounds of wings with fries or onion rings $28. Club special – two pounds of wings with fries or onion rings and a pitcher of draft $33.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

DESSERT EUCHRE: South Brant Lioness Club will be hosting dessert euchre on March 20 starting at 7 p.m. at the Oakland Community Centre. Cost is $5. Funds raised go to community projects. For more information please call Lioness Dianna Lock at 519-752-3905.

SATURDAY, MAR. 21

SPAGHETTI DINNER: The Vittoria and District Foundation annual dinner and auction will be taking place on March 21. Dinner will include spaghetti, salad, and desserts with a cash bar. There will be a silent auction, live auction, raffles, and toonie draws. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 226-931-6518. Proceeds go towards community projects.

ST. PATRICK’S CEILI DANCE: Live traditional Irish music and dance ceili on March 21 at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 379, Centre St., Port Rowan, from 2 to 5 p.m. All ages welcome. No prior dance experience necessary. Instruction provided by caller Maureen Mulvey-O’Leary. Music by Great Lakes Ceili Band. Cash bar; door prize. Admission is PWYC (pay what you choose). Children under 12 are free. For more information email Sara at saravanhamme@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, MAR. 22

ARTIST WORKSHOP: The Artist Workshop, 95 Pond St., Simcoe, presents Pat Haftar, a qualified artist, to conduct an acrylic landscape class on March 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Members $40. Non-members $50. To register and get your supply list call Lynn 519-428-0685. Visit wwwartistworkshopnorfolkcounty.ca

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 25

FISH AND CHIPS: Simcoe Legion will be hosting its regular fourth Wednesday of the month fish and chip dinner on March 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. One piece $9, two pieces $12, includes coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert optional for $2 extra.

TRIVIA NIGHT: Presented by Delhi & District Chamber of Commerce. Cash prizes of $350, $250 and $150 plus many door prizes, refreshments, cash bar. Tickets are $100 for a 4-person team. Held at Delhi German Home, 443 James St., Delhi. It starts at 7 p.m. For more information or to register go online to https://www.delhichamber.ca.