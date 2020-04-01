23 confirmed cases in Hagersville

Anson Place so far remains the only seniors home in Norfolk and Haldimand to report cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Three residents of the home in Hagersville have died of the infection since the weekend.

In a conference call Wednesday, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Norfolk and Haldimand’s Medical Officer of Health, said 11 residents of Anson Place have tested positive for the respiratory illness. This includes the three deceased.

A dozen staff members at Anson Place have also tested positive and are under quarantine.

Nesathurai gave assurances Wednesday that the vast majority of people who contract the virus will experience relatively mild symptoms before recovering. Especially vulnerable to complications, he added, are the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

“My assessment is we will see many more cases and many more deaths as we proceed through the pandemic,” Nesathurai said. “I would estimate there are many, many multiples of people infected.”

The known caseload in Ontario is doubling every three days. Nesathurai expects that to continue into the near term. The doctor doesn’t know how long average test results are taking but Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting Medical Officer of Health in Brant County, said last week that it was as long as 10 days.

Nesathurai also does not know how many COVID-19 cases have been admitted to Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe, West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville, or War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville. Senior health officials say this is the test of how hard the virus is hitting a community.

Nesathurai also doesn’t know if staff in these hospitals have adequate personal protective equipment – gloves, face shields, face masks, disposable gowns, swabs – to see them through the pandemic.

Nesathurai stressed it is critical that farmers who employ offshore labour – as recent arrivals in Canada — strictly follow Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit orders governing self-isolation. Social-distancing measures are also in place, including a cap of three workers per bunkhouse.

Nesathurai spoke of an outbreak of COVID-19 on a farm in British Columbia, one with a migrant labour force. A total of 75 individuals are under quarantine, including 14 who have tested positive for the virus.

Federal officials suggested a couple weeks ago that offshore workers in Norfolk and elsewhere could be forbidden from coming to Canada this spring. Under pressure, the Trudeau government modified its position. Farmers have to provide a plan to quarantine their workers for 14 days before their employees are allowed to come north from Mexico and the Caribbean.

“If there is an outbreak on the farm, that can be very adverse to the agricultural enterprise,” Nesathurai said.

During Wednesday’s conference, Nesathurai said there have been more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and more than 100 deaths.

Especially hard hit are the frail elderly in seniors homes. Nesathurai pointed out that about 25,000 of the 110,000 people living in the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit district are 70 years of age or older.

The number of positive cases in Haldimand and Norfolk continues to hold steady at 27. However, the health unit expects this number to climb. A total of 193 tests in the local area so far have come back negative.

