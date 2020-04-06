Asparagus harvest in jeopardy

The local asparagus harvest is three weeks away, but already it is shaping up to be smaller than usual.

Some growers in Norfolk County have concluded they will not have the necessary labour in place by the first of May. And without the required workers, spears promise to languish in the field.

Tillsonburg farmer Mike Chromczak, the representative of asparagus farmers on the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association board of directors, has heard similar reports. He hopes growers manage to pull together the help they need, but if they can’t the crop isn’t going to harvest itself.

“Every day it’s changing, almost from hour to hour,” Chromczak said Friday. “Workers are trickling in, but we’re not in the clear by any means.”

The complicating factor is the COVID-19 public health alert. Borders around the world have hardened as populations are encouraged to social distance and isolate in place to stop the pathogen’s chain of transmission.

For a time in March, the offshore labour program that large farming operations in Norfolk and elsewhere rely on was threatened when the federal government announced it was closing the border to non-residents, with some exceptions.

Under pressure to reconsider, Ottawa relented. But the rules in place for the entry of these workers pose challenges that will not be easy to overcome.

Workers from Mexico, Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados and the eastern Caribbean are not allowed to work for the first 14 days they are in Canada. Instead, they are required to serve out a mandatory quarantine.

The situation in Norfolk is especially challenging because the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has imposed an additional condition on bunkhouses. For the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, bunkhouses — regardless of size – can accommodate no more than three employees.

John Cooper, a partner in the Strawberry Tyme berry operation southwest of Simcoe, says this creates a bottleneck that will limit the rate he and other large producers can take on strength.

Strawberry Tyme has 800 acres under tillage and normally employs 100 Jamaicans. With seven bunkhouses, the 14-day quarantine, and the three-employee limit, Strawberry Tyme expects to have 50 of its offshore workers in place when the strawberry harvest begins in June.

“Right now, we’re only making plans to harvest half our crop,” Cooper said Friday. “Unless we get a whole slew of locals coming out of the woodwork, which we don’t expect to happen.”

The COVID-19 alert also has repercussions for businesses in Simcoe that rely on the weekend patronage of the 6,000 offshore workers who come to Norfolk in a typical year.

Strawberry Tyme and other operations are telling their workers they won’t be going to town until the pandemic threat has passed. Cooper says this could last till August if not beyond. In the meantime, everything workers need while here will be delivered to the farm.

Larry Davis of Burford, Norfolk, Haldimand and Brant’s representative to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, says corn, soybeans and other passive crops promise to be more prevalent in Norfolk and elsewhere as fruit and vegetable producers work through their labour issues.

Farmers, Davis said, understand the health unit’s objectives regarding bunkhouses. But he added this has thrown a twist into the equation that growers might not be able to resolve, in which case the land will be devoted to low-maintenance uses such as grains and other cash crops.

“You plant corn or soybeans or some pumpkins that you can get off late in the fall,” Davis said. “If you can’t get the help there is no use planting other crops. And those plants are in the greenhouse right now, so this is not funny.

“We need the labour in the field to feed our population.”

In a typical year, OFVGA says 21,500 offshore workers will labour in Ontario fields and greenhouses. In a note on its website, OFVGA says the COVID-19 pandemic alert could make for a grim winter at Ontario supermarkets.

“Areas where fruit and vegetables are imported from, like California and Florida, are also dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the same issues with essential, skilled labour, meaning that even imports could also be in short supply if there is a failure of the local crop,” the association warns.

