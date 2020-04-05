Conservation areas closed

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority conservation areas will be closed until further notice.

On April 3, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit ordered enhanced social distancing measures, closing all recreational facilities including trails and trail systems.

In accordance with these new measures, LPRCA is adding the following conservation areas to the list of closed facilities:

Black Creek Conservation Area

Big Creek Conservation Area

Brook Conservation Area

Croton Conservation Area

Fisher Conservation Area

Hay Creek Conservation Area

Lehman Dam Conservation Area

Little Lake Conservation Area

Norwich Conservation Area

Rowan Mills Conservation Area

Sutton Conservation Area

Teeterville Conservation Area

Tillsonburg Conservation Area

Vern Ryerse Memorial Conservation Area

Vittoria Conservation Area

Waterford trout pond

All canoe launch sites

Backus Heritage Conservation Area, Deer Creek Conservation Area, Haldimand Conservation Area, Norfolk Conservation Area, and Waterford North Conservation Area were already closed as of March 17.

LPRCA asks that the closure of these facilities be respected and that no one accesses the land for the purposes of hiking, fishing or any other activity. Updates and changes to LPRCA services and facilities will be posted to www.lprca.on.ca and our social media accounts.