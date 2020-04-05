Conservation areas closed
The Long Point Region Conservation Authority conservation areas will be closed until further notice.
On April 3, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit ordered enhanced social distancing measures, closing all recreational facilities including trails and trail systems.
In accordance with these new measures, LPRCA is adding the following conservation areas to the list of closed facilities:
- Black Creek Conservation Area
- Big Creek Conservation Area
- Brook Conservation Area
- Croton Conservation Area
- Fisher Conservation Area
- Hay Creek Conservation Area
- Lehman Dam Conservation Area
- Little Lake Conservation Area
- Norwich Conservation Area
- Rowan Mills Conservation Area
- Sutton Conservation Area
- Teeterville Conservation Area
- Tillsonburg Conservation Area
- Vern Ryerse Memorial Conservation Area
- Vittoria Conservation Area
- Waterford trout pond
- All canoe launch sites
Backus Heritage Conservation Area, Deer Creek Conservation Area, Haldimand Conservation Area, Norfolk Conservation Area, and Waterford North Conservation Area were already closed as of March 17.
LPRCA asks that the closure of these facilities be respected and that no one accesses the land for the purposes of hiking, fishing or any other activity. Updates and changes to LPRCA services and facilities will be posted to www.lprca.on.ca and our social media accounts.
Comments