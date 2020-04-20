Conservation Authority delays opening parks

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority has delayed the opening of its parks and campgrounds until further notice.

“To help limit the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure that visitors to LPRCA campgrounds have the best possible experience when it is safe to reopen, LPRCA has made the decision to postpone the opening date,” the authority said in a news release on April 16.

“LPRCA will continue to monitor the public health emergency and determine a point when LPRCA properties can re-open. Further updates will be posted to the LRPCA website and social media accounts.”

The conservation authority is acting in accordance with provincial directives regarding non-essential workplaces. April 3, the Ontario government ordered seasonal trailer parks and recreational campgrounds closed as a means of limiting social interactions that could accelerate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The province has since extended the COVID-19 public health emergency to at least mid-May.

As a result, the conservation authority has deferred the payment deadline for seasonal campsites. The authority is contacting patrons with updated information by email. Refunds will be issued automatically upon cancellation where payment has been received.

“The overnight booking cancellations are currently operating on a rolling two-week schedule as we evaluate prospective opening dates,” the news release said. “This means that overnight bookings scheduled for later in the season are not being cancelled at this time and campers will be contacted directly as the situation progresses.”

Further information is available by calling 519-586-2201 ext. 221 or by email at bhca@lprca.on.ca .