Cottages off-limits to non-residents

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sympathizes with cottage owners who’ve been barred from their vacation properties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s only so long you can hold taxpayers from going to their cottages,” Ford said at a press conference Monday.

“I understand what (medical officials) are saying, but if people go up to their cottages, bring their own food, don’t go to the stores, and stay at their cottages, by May 24 – there’s only so long I can hold the big gates back from these people. They’re going to want to go to their vacation property.”

Ford will take part in a conference call this week with Ontario mayors who represent owners of cottage properties. Accessibility during the pandemic alert is on the agenda.

Owners of cottage properties in Haldimand and Norfolk were broadsided Friday when they received formal notice that they are forbidden from attending their vacation homes during the pandemic.

Karen Deans, president of the Long Point Ratepayers Association, says members are upset.

“We shouldn’t be treated as second-class citizens,” she said. “It’s like we’re carrying leprosy. We pay taxes 12 months a year; we own the property 12 months a year. We pay dearly for what we have.”

Deans said residents caught wind of the order last week but were stonewalled when they asked the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit about it.

“Nobody would tell us about the order,” Deans said. “Nobody would let us see the order. It was like it was this mystery piece of paper that existed but didn’t exist.”

The order was approved April 23. In a conference call Monday, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Norfolk and Haldimand’s Medical Officer of Health, said he opted for a communications strategy that placed a cover letter and a copy of his order in the hands of the affected parties prior to any publicity.

“You are not permitted to occupy your secondary residence within the health unit, which includes a rented cottage, vacation home, beach house, chalet, and/or condominium,” the order says. “You are not permitted to allow anyone else to occupy your secondary residence within the health unit.”

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of Norfolk and Haldimand’s board of health, and Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt, disagree with Nesathurai’s decision. However, they respect his expert medical opinion and will defer to him on these matters while the pandemic threat continues.

For his part, Nesathurai says he would have opted for a different communications strategy had he known it would take a week to get his order to the relevant property owners.

Port Rowan Coun. Tom Masschaele says the health unit’s communications strategy leaves something to be desired. Masschaele represents cottage owners in Long Point at Norfolk council. He saw the order for the first time Friday.

“I hope I’m always well informed,” Masschaele said. “But during this health crisis, things aren’t always happening like they are supposed to happen.”

Nesathurai mentioned the order in passing during the April 28 meeting of Norfolk and Haldimand’s board of health.

It wasn’t clear from the discussion that the order was new or whether it was associated with previous pandemic directives and guidance related to COVID-19 and cottage country. A slide presentation during the discussion of “seasonal residents/tourists” featured an image of a mobile camper van.

Nesathurai said his primary objective is to limit the spread of COVID-19 from high-infection areas such as Toronto – which has 60 per cent of the province’s cases – to less infected areas such as Norfolk County.

The order does not apply to residents of Norfolk and Haldimand who also own vacation properties within the local health district.

– with files from Postmedia

