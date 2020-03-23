County appeals to public for medical supplies

Norfolk County is appealing to the public for supplies to help protect front-line healthcare workers, such as paramedics and health unit staff, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Necessary supplies include:

N95 and surgical masks

Non-latex medical examination gloves/Nitrile gloves

Safety goggles/glasses

Face shields

Hand sanitizer

Travel-sized soap/shampoo.

Anyone who has these items for donation is asked to call 519-426-5870 or 519-582-2100 or 519-875-4485 ext. 2777 before dropping the donations off at Norfolk County’s Facilities Operations Building at 591 Norfolk Street South in Simcoe, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

If you have supplies but are unsure if they are needed/the right kind, call the Paramedic Services Duty Officer at 1-888-313-2119 and press 2.