County summer programs continue online

The summer programming for children offered by Norfolk County will be a little untraditional this year.

The programs, which are usually offered in person, will mostly be offered online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An exception to the online rule is the golf and racquet programs, which will be in person with limited spaces available.

“With some imagination and creativity, staff members have worked hard to develop a variety of programming that is safe, fun, encourages participation, and provides an opportunity for children to make friends and learn something new while still respecting provincial public health guidelines,” said a press release from the county.

There is a virtual program from Norfolk County Public Library, Heritage & Culture, and Parks & Recreation called We’re All In This Together.

This free program encourages participants to stay, play and learn in the comfort of their own home or backyard. A 15-minute video will be presented by each of the partners on July 29 and Aug. 12.

Departments are also offering additional programming at a cost.

The seven-week STREAM program offered by the Norfolk County Public Library will focus on a new topic each week. STREAM stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math.

The Read Between the Branches program will give youngsters the opportunity to earn a kilometre of the journey between each branch with every book they read. One book is good for one kilometre and the entire journey is 121 kilometres.

Parks and Recreation will be offering Canadian Safety Council Babysitter Training, SOS 4 Kids Home Alone Safety program, and SOS 4 Kids My Safe Life: Personal Safety for Kids program.

Heritage and Culture will be offering weekly Museum Mondays Summer Adventures, where children are able to explore local history facilitated by an Ontario certified teacher.

Each week a different location of Norfolk County will be explored through videos and guest presentations.

More information about the individual programming can be found at http://www.norfolkcounty.ca/ncathome/