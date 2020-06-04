COVID-19: Migrant farm worker tests positive during self-isolation

A migrant worker self-isolating in a residence at an area farm has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker became ill during the mandatory 14-day isolation period upon entering Canada, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said in a release issued Thursday night.

“Some migrant farm workers complete their self-isolation period in a residence on the farm. These residences may house one or two additional people during the self-isolation period,” said the release.

In Haldimand and Norfolk a maximum of three migrant workers can live in a bunkhouse or worker residence during the initial 14-day quarantine period.

The person who tested positive is now self-isolating alone in a different residence.

The health unit did not release the location of the farm.

Meanwhile, four migrant farm workers from Scotlynn Group remain in hospital, with two in intensive care.

An update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Vittoria area farm operation said 164 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 53 are negative.

Some workers are self-isolating at the farm while others are in hotels, where they are in daily communication with health unit staff. A health and safety plan has also been implemented.

The outbreak has also prompted the testing of other people in the community, who may have had close contact with employees at the farm.

About 100 people have been tested with four testing positive and five testing negative.

Testing was also extended to staff at Mike’s No Frills in Port Dover where migrant workers shop an hour before the store opens to the general public. All of the tests have been negative, said the release.

“Since the early stages of the pandemic, No Frills has increased its sanitization processes with frequent deep cleaning of all areas of the store, made masks and gloves available to employees, installed Plexiglas shields and implemented a number social distancing measures designed to keep customers and staff safe,” said the release.