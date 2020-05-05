COVID-19 numbers stable – for now

The death toll from COVID-19 in Norfolk and Haldimand continues to hold steady at 30, an update from the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said Tuesday morning.

The absence of new fatalities in recent days is an encouraging sign, one health officials want to see on a sustained basis before relaxing health orders regarding business closures, social distancing and self-isolation.

“I would be cautious in making any determinations at this point,” Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Norfolk and Haldimand’s Medical Officer of Health, said during a conference call Monday.

“I think it’s too early. It’s better to have a situation where there are no new cases than new cases. But it’s too early to make any definitive determinations.”

Nesathurai’s caution reflects that expressed by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. Williams said last week that he wants to see the number of new cases of COVID-19 decline every day for two to three weeks before he will be comfortable with the easing of restrictions.

As for the province as a whole, the number of new cases in Ontario fell below 400 for the first time Monday since April 7. The seven-day rolling average to this point was 438 new cases per day.

Another 61 deaths in Ontario from COVID-19 were registered Monday, the Ministry of Health reports, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,361.

While a halt in the local death rate is an optimistic sign, Nesathurai said Monday that the local health district has passed through a traumatic event. He compared the 30 local deaths from COVID-19 with the mortality rate on Haldimand and Norfolk roads in a given year.

“More people died in the health district over the last six weeks than died in the two counties in car accidents in all of 2019,” Nesathurai said.

Of the 30 deaths, 27 have been registered at the Anson Place seniors home in Hagersville. While some residents there have tested positive, the death toll at Anson Place has also stabilized in recent days. Nesathurai is cautiously optimistic that the worst may be over in Hagersville.

Nesathurai monitors the local data daily. Numbers released by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit Tuesday say 196 local residents have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Another 54 people who tested positive have since moved to the “recovered” side of the ledger.

