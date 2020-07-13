COVID-19 outbreak at Scotlynn is declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak at Scotlynn Group farms near Vittoria has been declared over by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

The workers affected by the virus have completed the required self-isolation period, said a press release. As a result they are able to return to work.

“It’s been a challenging last few months but it’s nice to know that everyone is safe and healthy,” Scott Biddle, president and CEO of Scottlynn Group. “We’re going to take every step possible to try to avoid this happening again.”

The outbreak, made public on May 29, saw about 200 migrant workers testing positive for the virus.

One of the workers from Mexico, Juan Lopez Chaparro, a 55-year-old father of four, died on June 20. A GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $20,000 for Chaparro’s family.

During the isolation period, several workers were housed in hotels in Brantford.

“I’d like to offer my sincerest thanks to all those community partners who helped to respond to this outbreak, including the Brant County Health Unit, the Grand River Community Health Centre, Norfolk General Hospital and Norfolk County Paramedic Services,” Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, medical officer of health, said in the release.

“I also want to extend a special thank-you to the Delhi Community Health Centre and the Delhi Family Health Team for going over and above their mandate and helping us to bring this outbreak to an end.”