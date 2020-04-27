Doctor appointments go from in-office to online

Community and family doctors in Norfolk County are not closing down.

The Delhi Family Health Team and many physician practices in the Norfolk area are taking preventive steps to limit the exposure to the coronavirus in their communities and workforce while at the same time taking care of patients who continue to need routine care.

“The most important thing for everyone in Norfolk County to know is that their community doctors and health care providers are still open,” said Dr. Jamie Szabo, who practises at the Delhi Community Health Centre. “All of your normal health concerns don’t go away just because of COVID.”

Over the past few weeks, many primary-care providers have shifted care for most of their patients from clinic visits to some form of a virtual visit, either by phone or a secure web-based platform.

“Patients don’t have to drive all the way here, we know we’re a rural community and some of our patients have to drive quite far to see us,” said Szabo. “We also are able to serve our patients from different places.”

Some patients may still require in-person visits. In those cases, there is a telephone screening process before appointments are pre-booked to ensure the safety of the patient, community and staff.

Szabo said renewing prescriptions for people that have had the same dose of medication for the last five years is an example of something that could be done over the phone. Diagnosing something such as a rash would have to be done either over video chat or in person.

In-person appointments are also available for prenatal check-ups, baby weigh-ins, and immunizations.

“Our clinic is open and many others in the surrounding communities including labs, pharmacies, and diagnostic imaging facilities are also open. Check the hours of operation and remember to call before you arrive,” said a release sent out by the Delhi Family Health Team.

The waiting room in Delhi is temporarily closed. They will either take a patient directly into the examination room or ask them to wait in their car until one is ready.

The Delhi Family Health Team asks the community to not put a hold on their personal health.