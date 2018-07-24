Drifters kickoff concert series

Burning Kiln Winery near Turkey Point has announced some big names as part of its first-ever Concert in the Vineyard series.

Four concerts at the winery are planned from early August through the end of September.

The fun kicks off Aug. 2 with a performance by Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers The Drifters.

The Drifters have gone through many lineups over the decades. They formed in 1953 as a doo-wop troupe but also excelled at soul and rhythm-and-blues. Hits include Fools Fall In Love, On Broadway, Under The Boardwalk, Up On The Roof and Some Kind of Wonderful.

Juno award-winning crooner Matt Dusk is on deck for a performance Aug. 23.

Blue Rodeo singer and occasional solo performer Jim Cuddy performs Sept. 13. Canadian Country Music Award nominee the Western Swing Authority drops by for a harvest party Sept. 27.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have four incredible twilight performances coming to our Vineyard in August and September,” Karen Matthews, general manager of Burning Kiln Winery, said in a news release.

“We are grateful to the support of the Province of Ontario – through the Celebrate Ontario fund – along with local community partners. We are excited to share this concert experience and our award-winning wines with visitors from across the province.”

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in the vineyard. Concert-goers can combine the evening with a dining packages featuring cuisine from local chefs.

According to the Province of Ontario website, Celebrate Ontario grants are part of “an annual program that helps festivals and events enhance their programs, activities and services. This support helps grow tourism in the province by making it easier for event organizers to offer new and improved experiences that will attract more tourists and increase visitor spending.”

More information is available at www.burningkilnwinery.ca.