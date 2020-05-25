Emergency meal services continue through pandemic

The St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Simcoe extended its services to assist with the pandemic relief.

The kitchen, which usually runs from mid-October to mid-April, is running until the end of May to help keep those in Norfolk County fed.

While the regular service includes a sit-down meal, the temporary pandemic meals are served curbside at Peel and Kent streets for takeaway.

“Almost immediately when it started we changed from a social setting with our dining room upstairs to takeout, even before the province announced that this is what had to happen,” said co-ordinator Gerard Van Schyndel.

Van Schyndel said a key benefit of the soup kitchen is that it provides a social setting for those that use the service, and that has been taken away while following pandemic protocols.

“A lot of people come to have a meal and socialize,” he said. “We’ll feed anybody that comes.”

The St. Vincent de Paul kitchen runs from Tuesday to Thursday at 11 a.m.

“Some of the agencies that take over for us after April couldn’t get it together, so we carried on for the month of May to make sure that the people who are depending on us continue to be served,” said Van Schyndel.

After this week week, the Salvation Army will be taking over the Tuesday meals.

Church Out Serving is serving warm take out meals from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at First Baptist Church in Simcoe until at least the end of June.

They are also delivering nutritious food hampers and frozen meals to those that are unable to afford groceries during this time. Anyone that needs to access these services can contact curchoutserving@gmail.com or 226-534-1520 to be put on the list.

Food banks available in the area include:

Caledonia and District Food Bank, Friday, 9 a.m. – noon.

Delhi Sharing Pantry, Thursday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Hagersville Food Bank, Thursday, noon. – 4 p.m.

Jarvis Caring Cupboard, Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Port Dover and Area Lifeline Food Bank, Tuesday 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Salvation Army, Dunnville, Community and Family Services – Food Bank, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m – 4 p.m.

Salvation Army, Simcoe, Community and Family Services – Food Bank, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Simcoe Caring Cupboard, Thursday, 8:15 a.m. – noon.