UPDATE: Brantford woman dies in Windham-area crash

A single-vehicle crash in the Windham area on Saturday night claimed the life of a Brantford woman.

Police say Raelynn Jean Haynes, 27, died at the scene.

Norfolk OPP, Norfolk County Fire and Norfolk County Paramedic Services all responded to an emergency call for the crash on Teeterville Road just before 10 p.m.

The initial investigation showed the vehicle was travelling southeast when it left the roadway, went airborne and hit a hydro pole.

Haynes was extricated by volunteer firefighters but had fatal injuries.

OPP Technical Collision investigators were on the scene.

Teeterville Road was closed between Windham Road 6 and Caroline Street until about 6 a.m. in order to allow that portion of the investigation to be done.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble