Fourth death in H-N from virus

A fourth death has been registered in the local area due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As with the previous three deaths, this one reportedly occurred in Haldimand County.

An unconfirmed report says the latest death has a Dunnville connection.

If so, it did not involve Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville. Former municipal councillor Lorne Boyko, chair of the hospital’s board of directors, said Thursday this information would have been communicated to the board had the hospital been involved.

Matt Terry, spokesperson for Norfolk County, said late Thursday that local officials continue to investigate the fourth fatality and were not in a position at press time to confirm the circumstances. Norfolk council serves as the board of health for both Haldimand and Norfolk. As such, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, local medical officer of health, reports to Norfolk council.

News of the fourth death was posted on the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit website Thursday morning. The latest report says 34 individuals in the health unit catchment area have tested positive for the virus.

The health unit also reports that 224 tests to date have come back negative while three individuals who were diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

The other three deaths in the local area involved residents of the Anson Place long-term care centre in Hagersville.

A total of 11 residents at the Main Street North facility have tested positive for the respiratory ailment in recent days. A dozen employees have also tested positive for the virus and are under quarantine. Internally, Anson Place is observing quarantine protocols while it works through the outbreak.

“This is a challenging, evolving situation,” Anson Place executive director Lisa Roth says in an email to the Reformer.

“Long-term care homes are experienced in infection and respiratory control. But COVID-19 is a significant risk as we’ve seen around the world.

“We’re supported by a number of new measures to ensure resident and staff health, and safety remains the top priority. Long-term care homes with COVID-19 cases are now a priority for personal protective equipment, while all have restricted visitation policies to keep COVID-19 out of homes. Our hard-working staff continues to connect families with their loved ones through technology.”

Like many long-term care homes in Ontario, Anson Place has been experiencing shortfalls in staffing. Roth says certain rules have been relaxed to improve the staffing complement while Anson Place works through the COVID-19 outbreak.

