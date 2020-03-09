Fruit and Vegetable Growers elect new board of directors

The Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association (OFVGA) elected its executive and board of directors for 2020 at its annual general meeting in Niagara Falls in February.

Niagara-area grape grower Bill George Jr. is back for a second year as chair. Apple grower Charles Stevens, of Newcastle, will serve as vice chair.

Board members include Mike Chromczak of Tillsonburg (asparagus), Jan Vanderhout of Hamilton (greenhouse growers), Norm Charbonneau of Port Elgin (small fruit, berries), George Gilvesy of Tillsonburg (greenhouse growers), Glen Gilvesy of Tillsonburg (ginseng), Kenny Forth of Lynden (fresh vegetables, other produce), Fred Meyers of Niagara-on-the-Lake (tender fruit), Shawn Brenn of Waterdown (potatoes), and John Hambly of Bradford (fresh vegetables muck growers).

George, Stevens, Charbonneau, Chromczak and Forth will serve as OFVGA’s management committee.

Chromczak also chairs OFVGA’s safety net section, Vanderhout chairs the environment and conservation sector, while Stevens leads the crop protection section. Forth is in charge of the labour section while Meaford apple grower Brian Gilroy is in charge of energy, property, infrastructure and food safety.

“Financial protection for growers in case of buyer non-payment, labour, and crop protection are priority issues for the organization in its current advocacy efforts,” OFVGA said in a news release.

OFVGA describes itself as “the voice of Ontario’s fruit, vegetable, and greenhouse producers on issues affecting the horticulture sector.”