Heavy rain leaves sinkhole on County Rd. 45

Heavy rain has created a large sinkhole on Norfolk County Rd. 45.

Norfolk OPP say the road in the former North Walsingham Township is closed between Highway 59 East and Forestry Farm Road.

It's not known when the road will re-open.
