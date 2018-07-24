Hometown Brew Co. to build new facility

After contract brewing their beer for nearly two years, the owners of Hometown Brew Co. have announced plans to build their own brewery to provide brands with unique Norfolk County tastes.

Dusty Zamecnik and his cousins Matt and Tommy Devos will build a taproom, bottle shop and brewery in a partnership with Long Point Eco-Adventures near St. Williams, Zamecnik announced Thursday.

It will open in spring 2019.

“Our slogan is ‘We’re coming home,’ and we mean it literally,” he said.

“We grew up in Long Point and Port Rowan on the water. So that’s home for us.”

They left home for a while on other pursuits, but returned to Norfolk and plan to stay.

They contract brewed with Ramblin Road in LaSalette for a while, but now they’re ready to go bigger with their own facility while staying in Norfolk.

“We’ve always believed in community and we’re using our beers to reflect that,” Zamecnik said.

“We’re looking to our partnership.”

He said working alongside Eco-Adventures is a natural fit with what’s happening in Norfolk and Long Point, where many brewers and vintners are working in partnership with eco-tourism interests to present an image of community culinary entrepreneurialism to visitors.

They already have brews in production. Hometown Brew Co. broke into the local brewing industry with Blue County Blueberry Saison.

“It’s arguably the most unique brew we have,” Zamecnik said.

It’s made of spice and clove characters from the yeast, accompanied by a light malt sweetness and crisp herbal hop character to create a fresh and vibrant finish.

They have three more to offer – Southern Ale, Southern Light and one that will be a local flavours specialty.

Local flavour will continually change with each batch brewed because it will offer flavours that follow the fruit calendar of Norfolk County.

Blue County and Southern Ale are in LCBO stores across the province. Southern Light is in select stores in Norfolk, Brantford, Woodstock and London.

Brantford Expositor

MMarion@postmedia.com

@expMarion