‘It’s OK to be scared’

Norfolk County paramedics are taking extra steps to keep themselves and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you call 911 you’re still going to get an ambulance service, we’re still available 24/7,” said Colton Hearn, a Norfolk County paramedic. “The only thing that has changed that people may notice is how we approach a call with our questioning, and some of the PPE (personal protective equipment) they might see.”

Anyone that calls 911 will now have to answer a series of COVID-19 screening questions to prepare the first responders when they arrive on the scene.

When the paramedics get out of the ambulance they will put on their gowns, safety goggles, masks, and gloves before approaching any individuals that may be screening positive.

Along with the extra protective gear, each paramedic goes through a series of questions when arriving for their shift. Another paramedic asks if they have a cough or fever, and takes their temperature. If anything is out of the ordinary they will report to their duty officer.

“That’s all being done to protect each other and the community,” said Hearn.

The community can step up to help make the paramedics’ jobs easier.

“Our job is always very stressful, but these days the pressures and the demands have increased exponentially,” said Sarah Graham. “We’re very much here to serve, and we’re very proud to continue to serve the county, but at the same time the community can be their own everyday heroes.”

A way the community can help the paramedics do their job is to take the pandemic seriously, follow social distancing rules, and answer the screening questions as honestly as possible.

Making the decision to stay home, only going to the store for essential items, and washing hands will also play a big part, say the health care professionals.

“We as paramedics have recognized the community’s support through the honks and the waves, and cards, flowers, donating masks,” said Rebecca Smith. “We just want to say thank you, we see you, and it means a lot.”

The paramedics understand the stress felt by community members.

“We just want the community to know that these are challenging times and it’s OK to be scared, everybody is scared,” said Smith. “Communicate with other people, and reach out to other people. If you need help, reach out, we’re all here for you.”

“We’re allowed to be scared right now, we’re allowed to be unsure about it now, let’s just be scared together and we can get through it,” said Graham.

The paramedics expressed their thankfulness towards the community for doing their part and following the rules set out by the medical officer of health.