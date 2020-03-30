Kids need structure, reassurance, fun to maintain mental health: Experts

Without schools and teachers during the coronavirus pandemic, children face a loss of structure and protection that threatens their health, child experts warn.

In the long term, that will demand a strong response from governments and health care workers, they say.

In the short term, there are ways everyone can ensure our children fare the best they can, and stay safe.

“What we’re worried about is, when families are under so much pressure and everything is different, that we’re going to see coming out of this pandemic quite a big uptick in mental health issues for kids,” says Kimberly Moran, chief executive of of Children’s Mental Health Ontario, which represents publicly funded child and youth mental health centres.

“Coming out of this, we’re going to need to see some investments from governments to try to manage the situation.”

In the meantime, Moran is encouraging parents with children who are struggling to contact Ontario’s youth and adolescent mental health centres for help, even though face to face counselling is rare.

“They’re there. They’re working. They’re not shut down,” she said.

For all parents, the lack of school should be a concern, Moran said.

“Kids really appreciate the structure of school. Even young kids who complain about school really appreciate structure. That structure is one of the key planks in mental health.”

Replacing that structure, however limited, can go a long way to keeping children healthy and feeling secure, she said.

Teachers provide more than structure; they also provide protection, says Alan Leschied, a Western University psychologist who has worked at the London family court clinic and served on the board of the Children’s Aid Society of London and Middlesex.

“Often for families on the edge, school is the only opportunity children have to escape difficult situations. Teachers are the most frequent reporters of violence or a child being abused. That source is going away.”

Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility, Leschied said.

Social distancing and self-isolation is going to make that more important, but more difficult, he acknowledged.

But we’ll all need to keep an eye on children and families after the virus passes, he said.

“Those who are most vulnerable now will be even more vulnerable later on. Those who are most disenfranchised and the least likely to benefit when things start to come back will be even more disenfranchised. Those families, those children will be vulnerable for time to come.”

Parents can take several measures to help their children during the pandemic.

Moran has a child who has experienced anxiety throughout her life.

“When I’m talking to her, I’m very mindful of how I’m behaving and I’m feeling and I take a moment to just relax. I check my anxiety at the door.”

That lesson applies to all parents during a crisis.

“Everyone is going to feel anxious about what is going on, but as the parent, you have to be calm, above all else,” Moran said.

“I do tell my children, even when they were younger, that I am feeling worried. But certainly showing that you’re calm, that we’ve got this, is going to go a long way to making sure children feel stable.”

Leschied and Moran agree children younger than six don’t need to hear the specifics of why life has changed for them.

“You really don’t want to be talking to your kids about the reality of what’s going on because they’re not going to comprehend it,” Leschied said. Instead, the specifics will feed their general insecurities, he said.

“Just normalize it. We’re going to do things differently now.”

Children younger than six have a habit of asking the why questions, Moran says.

“We tend to give 10-minute answers when the kids want five seconds,” she says.

Keep the answers short and calm, without going into details and long explanations, Moran said.

Most children older than six can comprehend the idea of illness and the fact people need to change behaviour and activity to keep each other safe, Leschied said.

Just like adults, children aren’t happy with a loss of control over their lives and parents need to focus on what can be controlled, he said.

“You always offset the things we can’t do with the things we can do, see it as an enabling time.”

Research has shown that social isolation affects a child’s intellectual and emotional development, and physical health, into adulthood.

“Thank God for internet for allowing them to do the things they do normally to develop normally, which is staying connected,” Leschied said.

But monitoring the Internet and social media use is even more important now, Moran said.

It’s up to parents to provide the accurate information from trusted sources, she said.

You have to be honest with them and you have to be available to talk about their worries.”

The virus has forced parents of adult children to demand sacrifices as well, specifically to stop seeing friends.

Moran has children in their 20s.

“We had to go into a lot of detail because they just didn’t want to know. They didn’t want to hear the message.”

Don’t dismiss those sacrifices your adult children are making, Leschied said.

Missing a friend or partner for a few weeks may not seem like a huge sacrifice to a parent, but it’s huge for someone in their 20s, he said.

“Respect people’s space. Respect the fact people are negotiating things in the best way that they can and sometimes that will mean somebody is going to freak out, somebody is going to spend too much online when we have rules about that,” Leschied said.

“Show flexibility, adaptability and empathy. And talk about the fact we’re all going through this together.”

How to talk to your child about COVID-19

Inform yourself first, to ensure you have accurate information.

Focus on relevant details you and your child can control.

Provide a new routine to replace school. Make sure it includes some fun.

Share concrete information, such as good hygiene habits.

Make sure they have reliable sources for information.

Avoid blanket statements such as “Don’t worry” or “It will all be alright.” Instead assure them you and other adults are doing what they can to keep them safe.

Monitor for signs of anxiety – such as a child’s focus on negative thoughts, nightmares, over-compensating (like excessive handwashing)

Limit exposure to mainstream and social information, especially for children dealing with anxiety.

For more information visit cmho.org

(Source: Children’s Mental Health Ontario)