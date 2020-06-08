Local hospitals receive increased funding

Hospitals in Haldimand and Norfolk have received an increase in annual funding.

Norfolk General Hospital will get a 5.3 per cent bump, adding up to a little over $2 million in additional funding.

Both West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville, and Dunnville War Memorial will see a two per cent increase over last year. This translates into an additional $238,300 and $268,900 respectively for the two hospitals.

“Given the fact the minimum increase across the province was one per cent, I feel our local hospitals fared well,” Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said in a media release. “Our local hospitals serve our communities well and we’ve seen how vital they are to all of us especially over the past few months. On top of this management has long been finding efficiencies without compromising patient care.”

These funds are outside of what the hospitals have already received to deal with COVID-19, said the release.