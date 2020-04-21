Man killed in apartment fire in downtown Simcoe

A man and a dog died Monday in a fire in downtown Simcoe.

A police officer on patrol on Culver Street noticed the fire around 10 p.m. The flames were coming from an upper-level apartment in the building that houses the Europa food store at 76 Culver Street.

Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said at the scene Tuesday morning that an investigator from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was en route to Simcoe to investigate.

“It’s a sad day,” Sanchuk said. “We’ve lost one of our residents. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased and the first responders who answered the call.”

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Sanchuk added Norfolk OPP assisted to safety a resident in a lower-level apartment who has mobility issues.

Cory Armstrong-Smith, a spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire Department, said firefighters from five stations responded.

Armstrong-Smith said the fire service is limited in what it can say about the tragedy given that a fatality is involved and police have secured the property for an investigation.

“I can tell you that firefighting operations were conducted efficiently and no firefighter injury or other concerns were noted,” he said in an email.

Signage on the front of the Europa shop indicates it was scheduled to open Tuesday morning. However, a number of customers arriving on the scene found it locked because of the police and fire marshal investigation.

Damage to the interior of the store and the exterior facing onto Culver Street appears to be minimal.

