Missing Norfolk man found dead

A Teeterville area man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found deceased.

Police found the body of 24-year-old Colin Stuart Buckley on Friday after an extensive search, said a media release from the Norfolk County OPP.

The OPP canine unit and emergency response team assisted in the search.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious however a post-mortem examination has been scheduled in order to determine the cause of death,” said the release.

Police did not provide any further details.

Stuart had been last seen at his home last Saturday afternoon.