More charges in human trafficking case

More charges have been laid in relation to human trafficking in Caledonia.

In late January five people were arrested and charged with several offences including human and drug trafficking.

As a result of further investigation by the Haldimand-Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit and OPP West Region Crime Unit, a second victim was identified and additional charges were laid this month against each of the accused.

A 34-year-old Caledonia man has been further charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 28-year-old Caledonia man has been further charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

A 30-year-old man, 25-year-old woman, and 34-year-old woman, all of Caledonia, have each been further charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.