Motel quarantine measure for farm workers falls flat

Offshore workers aren’t arriving in Norfolk as fast as usual this spring.

However, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said this week that progress is being made.

Marlene Miranda, Haldimand and Norfolk’s general manager of health and social services, reported this week that the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has approved 137 farm quarantine plans. This will allow more than 1,300 offshore workers into Canada over the next week.

In a normal year, nearly 22,000 migrant workers labour in the fields and greenhouses of Ontario. With a complement of 6,000, Norfolk County farmers are major employers of these workers, who hail from Mexico, Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, and the eastern Caribbean.

The influx is slower this year due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Travel to Canada was restricted this spring after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic alert.

The public health measures in place have fruit and vegetable producers wondering if they can manage a normal harvest. Some have concluded they can’t, causing them to plan for greater reliance on passive crops such as corn and soybeans.

“The Seasonal Agriculture Worker Program is integral to annual farming operations and local food supply,” Bill George, chair of the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, said Wednesday in a statement to The Reformer.

“While some workers have started to arrive, local farmers continue to face significant risks to their 2020 crop due to delayed arrivals and lost time due to quarantine protocols. Despite best efforts, we can anticipate a smaller workforce, which will make growing a normal-sized crop in 2020 unlikely.”

All offshore workers must observe a 14-day period of isolation before they can assume their responsibilities. The quarantine is required to ensure that farms don’t become COVID-19 hot-spots placing onerous demands on limited health-care resources.

The situation in Norfolk and Haldimand is complicated by a stipulation that – until further notice – bunkhouses must not accommodate more than three workers during self-isolation. This social-distancing measure is designed to limit the size of any outbreak on a farm should one occur.

These conditions have created bottlenecks that greatly slow the rate farmers can take on strength.

Meanwhile, the first harvest of 2020 – asparagus – will begin around the end of April. Some growers have concluded they will not have sufficient help and do not intend to bring in a crop.

The health unit thought it had arrived at a workaround when it offered to house and feed migrant workers during their quarantine at a cost to farmers of $1,800 per employee. The program has been scrapped due to lack of interest.

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health, is disappointed. In a news release Wednesday, Chopp said the measures are in place to ensure that local health-care resources aren’t overwhelmed. The motel-hotel program, the mayor added, achieves this while guaranteeing farmers the help they need.

“Norfolk County was willing to deploy significant resources to organize all the logistics for our farmers, which would have allowed them to safely quarantine large numbers of workers at once and provide them with a simple, expedited approval process.

“Unfortunately, the program was abandoned. In my view, this was an unfortunate decision.”

OFVGA is also disappointed with some of the public-health measures in place. However, the association understands why authorities are being careful.

“The agricultural community respects and supports the need for health and safety protocols that ensure the safety of workers and all Canadians,” George says.

“OFVGA will continue to work closely with all levels of government to find the best solution to ensure health protocols are observed, farmers are able to grow a crop this season, and Ontarians can continue to rely on a secure, domestic food supply.”

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com