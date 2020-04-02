Naked men on a losing streak

Norfolk OPP investigated another report of a naked man on the loose this week, this time in the countryside west of Simcoe.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Wednesday from a resident on Charlotteville Road 7. The alarmed householder called 911 after spotting a naked man rolling around on their front lawn.

“Upon police arrival, the individual fled on foot,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the local force, said in a news release. “However, he was taken into custody without incident.”

The unidentified 31-year-old male has been charged with public intoxication. The accused was held in custody for his own safety before being released.

This report in the former Charlotteville Township follows on the heels of an arrest early Tuesday morning of a naked man rampaging through Colborne Village in the north end of Simcoe.

This man actually broke into a home and startled the residents around 4 a.m. on Townsend Road 13. The suspect was subsequently located in a residential area near Highway 24 and taken into custody.

He’s been charged with break and enter, destroying and damaging property (mischief) and three counts of trespassing at night.

