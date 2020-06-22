New boutique boasts vintage styles

WATERFORD A Norfolk County paramedic has opened a boutique as her passion project.

Leslie Cameron opened Fabulously Vintage Boutique in Waterford on June 12.

The mother of four has been a full-time paramedic in the county for about 15 years, and also works part-time for the Brant paramedic services.

“With me being a paramedic this is a little bit of a mental health break,” Cameron said about the boutique. “It’s not as stressful, I can sit back and enjoy. I can see people, and see their faces beam when they try the dresses on.

“It’s a big difference between my profession and the boutique.”

Creating the boutique has been two years in the making. Cameron said she thought Waterford was the perfect fit for a vintage clothing store, mentioning the antique market as being a big part of the community.

Once COVID-19 restrictions hit, Cameron and her family were able to continue working on the store front.

“We did some work with no trades, just our family bubble so we stayed within our quarantine boundaries and the bylaws that were set out,” she said. “It actually helped us because we were able to prepare the boutique for opening.”

Leading up to the soft opening, a few sneak peak events were held for customers to get an idea of the type of items the store will carry.

“It was for people to get to know that we’re coming, this is exciting, this is new for Norfolk County,” said Cameron.

As a vintage lover, Cameron wanted to fill that void in the Norfolk market.

“It’s sort of a niche market. We don’t have many, other than Winners and some of the big box stores, we don’t have a lot of places for people to shop,” said Cameron. “We carry extra small up to 5X, so we cover a very large group of people.”

The clothes are all new, but styled after designs that were popular from the 1920’s to modern day.

Currently, a maximum of three customers are allowed in the store at a time due to social distancing rules. Customers are asked to sanitize their hands once they enter the store, and are encouraged to wear masks. Clothing items that are tried on and not purchased are stored in the back room for 24 hours and steamed before returning to the shop.

Because of the limit of customers in the store, they have only held a soft opening.

“We’re hoping now that we enter Stage 2 we can plan a grand opening and let everyone know what we’re about.”

A few of the newer businesses along Alice Street plan on creating a combined grand opening.

Anyone looking for bridal wear is asked to book an appointment. Others just looking to browse can visit the store on Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.