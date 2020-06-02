NGH resumes surgeries, elective procedures

Symptoms of normalcy are returning to Norfolk General Hospital despite the COVID-19 public health alert.

Tuesday, the hospital announced some standard surgical procedures will resume after being suspended in March.

In a news release, the hospital said priority will be given to those with “urgent needs.”

“We are looking forward to resuming surgical services,” Tom Thomson, interim president and CEO of NGH, said. “The resumption will be gradual over the next few weeks to ensure the safety of patients and staff. We very much appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Elective procedures will proceed depending on the availability of pharmaceuticals, qualified personnel, in-house bed capacity, and personal protective equipment, which includes latex gloves, face masks, face shields, disposable gowns and the like.

The resumption of elective procedures began Tuesday. Residents of the local area who had procedures postponed should expect contact from the hospital or their primary care provider as to the re-scheduling of their treatment.

NGH suspended elective procedures in March in preparation for a potential surge of patients suffering serious symptoms of COVID-19. With the pandemic as the priority, Norfolk County backed this up by establishing a temporary infirmary at the Port Dover and Area Arena so NGH could focus on pandemic complications.

The surge hasn’t materialized, with most COVID-19 cases in Ontario confined to long-term care homes. However, health authorities have warned in recent weeks that the pandemic remains in its early phase and could worsen before it runs its course.

NGH and the community caught a glimpse of what a surge might look like this weekend with news that dozens of migrant workers connected to a large farming operation in Vittoria have tested positive for the coronavirus. Norfolk County confirmed Monday night that 164 of 221 workers attached to Scotlynn Group are positive for COVID-19.

Seven of these workers have been admitted to NGH, with two in intensive care. This week, Thomson gave assurances that NGH can pivot to cope with a COVID surge if necessary.

“We have plans in place so that we can care for those patients,” he said.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact their physician. NGH urges anyone experiencing serious, acute symptoms of any kind to pick up the phone and dial 911.

