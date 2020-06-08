No new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Monday morning.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive cases remains at 395.

In a press release last week, the health unit said that a total of 164 workers at Scotlynn Group in Vittoria have tested positive for the virus while 53 of the tests have been negative.

Four workers are in hospital, with two in intensive care, said the release.

In Haldimand Norfolk a total of 31 people have died as a result of COVID-19. Of those 31 deaths, 27 have been at Anson Place in Hagersville.

The health unit reports 139 people in the area have fully recovered from the virus.

A total of 2,884 cases are negative, compared to the 2,848 reported Sunday.