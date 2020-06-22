Norfolk council grapples with technology

Bugs continue to plague Norfolk council’s efforts to incorporate video conferencing into its proceedings.

For the first time in two months, last week all Norfolk council members were present for a meeting at Governor Simcoe Square.

For the second time since the county’s experiment with video conferencing began in early April, Simcoe Coun. Ryan Taylor had to leave his remote location across town to participate in person due to technical problems with the digital feed. Taylor explained he was having problems with the audio portion of the meeting.

Because the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square is so large, staff had no problem situating all nine council members according to social distancing protocols imposed by the province after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

As a technological innovation in response to the pandemic, the Ford government, in April, gave municipalities the authority to conduct meetings by video link. As many as four members of Norfolk council have participated from remote locations at any given time.

However, the transition has been rocky. There have been numerous complaints about video and audio quality – sometimes to the point where council members have withheld comments or refrained from proposing actions.

Technology at Tuesday’s meeting wasn’t a total bust.

During the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health portion of the meeting, Toronto lawyer Jill Doughtery, legal counsel for Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Norfolk and Haldimand’s medical officer of health, participated successfully by video link through the entire duration of the proceeding.

