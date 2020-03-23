Norfolk delays property tax deadline

Norfolk County is delaying the property tax payment deadline until April 30, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation that will have a significant economic impact on Norfolk County,” Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp said in a press release. “Norfolk County has already taken decisive action to mitigate the impact of the virus on this community, and we hope this decision will make things a little bit easier for those dealing with financial uncertainty.”

Penalties will not be charged if the first interim installment is not paid by the original March 31 due date.

Those who take part in the pre-authorized payment program should contact the County’s tax department by 4:30 p.m. March 26 if they’d like to opt-out of the payment plan.

Those who previously submitted post-dated cheques and do not want them cashed on March 31 as normal should also contact the County’s tax department by March 26.

Those who typically pay their property taxes as part of their mortgage payments should get in touch with their financial institution.

The emergency plan was advanced under the authority of the CAO and will receive formal approval at the next regular meeting of council.

Questions and concerns can be directed to propertytaxes@norfolkcounty.ca or 519-426-5870 ext. 1666.