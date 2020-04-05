Norfolk, Haldimand get $2 million in emergency COVID funding

The Ontario government has provided $2 million in emergency funding to address immediate service needs in Norfolk and Haldimand during the COVID-19 public health alert.

“During these worrisome times, the health and safety of people is our top priority, and that certainly includes our most vulnerable in Haldimand-Norfolk,” MPP Toby Barrett said in a news release.

The funding is Haldimand-Norfolk’s share of the new, $148-million Social Services Relief Fund under the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Minister Steve Clark and Barrett made the announcement on April 1.

Municipalities and social service providers can use the funding for homeless shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits to support the delivery of critical services, hire additional staff, acquire personal-protective equipment for health-care workers, and find ways to promote social distancing and self-isolation to keep people safe and healthy.

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health, said senior county staff, in collaboration with Haldimand-Norfolk Health and Social Services, are discussing how the emergency cash can best be spent.

Because Norfolk and Haldimand have declared states-of-emergency — and because Norfolk County is the consolidated service manager for health and social services for both counties — Chopp could rubber-stamp and approve recommendations under the circumstances.

But Chopp said the allocation of these funds and other issues arising from COVID-19 will likely come to the table during a special meeting of Norfolk council on April 7. At this point, Chopp said she is not interested in seeing the development of new programs based on this funding.

“I would like to see it go into the hands of people who need it,” Chopp said, citing individuals at risk of eviction as an example.

With the brakes thrown on the economy, many have been laid off and might lack funds to pay their April rent. In the news release, Clark said the risk of sudden homelessness is also a concern for his government.

“We are acting quickly to support those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless during this unprecedented time,” Clark says. “This funding is going straight to communities who know best what the immediate needs are on the ground.”

The $148 million to local service managers and indigenous program administrators across Ontario will give them flexibility to expand the key services they already offer to meet local needs.

“It is up to communities to respond to local needs,” the news release says.