Norfolk, Haldimand share $122,000 in museum grants

The Ford government marked Heritage Week in Ontario by announcing $122,000 in grants for museums and historical societies in Haldimand and Norfolk.

“I am proud our government is supporting local stewards and champions who preserve our culture and heritage,” local MPP Toby Barrett said Feb. 25 in a news release.

“Museums and heritage organizations like the drilling rig museum (of Selkirk) and historical societies enrich people’s lives right here in our own community and open the door for visitors from near and far.”

Norfolk’s share of the grant fund totals $52,854. The money has been allocated to the following institutions and groups:

The Ontario Tobacco Museum and Heritage Centre in Delhi: $18,075.

The Waterford Heritage and Agricultural Museum: $16,724.

The Port Dover Harbour Museum: $14,965.

The Port Rowan-South Walsingham Historical Society: $1,545.

The Waterford and Townsend Historical Society: $1,545.

Haldimand’s share is $68,826, which has been allocated to the following institutions:

Ruthven Park National Historic Site in Cayuga: $29,367.

Edinburgh Square Heritage and Cultural Centre in Caledonia: $14,744.

The Haldimand County Museum and Archives in Cayuga: $12,097.

The Wilson P. MacDonald Memorial School Museum in Selkirk: $11,073.

The Canadian Drilling Rig Museum on Kohler Road east of Selkirk: $1,545.

The annual funding comes through the province’s Community Museum Operating Grant (CMOG) program. A total of 166 community museums across Ontario qualified for $4.8 million in total. The money is eligible to pay salaries, pay for the care and upkeep of museum properties, and pay for preserving collections, mounting exhibitions and delivering education programs.

Funding under the Heritage Organization Development Grant will allot $240,000 this year to 176 heritage groups across Ontario. This grant provides a pool of operating money for not-for-profit heritage and historical societies while supporting community engagement related to exhibits, public programs, lecture series and walking tours.

“Community museums and heritage organizations support local tourism, community well-being and learning,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “They also contribute to a spectacular double bottom line — the financial bottom line of the province as well as the equally important bottom line of our cultural fabric and identity.

“Our financial support for heritage organizations and community museums helps ensure that current and future generations can continue to learn about our province’s rich history and culture.”