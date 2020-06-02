Norfolk migrant farm workers serving isolation in Brantford hotels

More than 120 migrant farm workers from the Scotlynn Group farm operation in Vittoria — where 164 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — are being housed in Brantford hotels.

“Over the weekend, workers affected by a farm outbreak in Haldimand-Norfolk began arriving at Brantford area hotels to begin their mandatory 14-day isolation period,” said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit.

The BCHU, along with Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit have put a plan in place to ensure the safety of workers, hotel staff and the community, Urbantke said Tuesday afternoon.

“Both health units will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis,” she said. “The safety of our community is our highest priority.”

The farm workers were escorted directly to their rooms where they were given instructions to remain. Hotel staff have been advised of procedures to provide food, and discard of linens and garbage while avoiding contact with the guests.

“The workers have all been swabbed and clinically assessed, and are either asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic,” said the acting medical officer of health. “The process involving area hotels is one that BCHU has already successfully overseen in our jurisdiction.”

But Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said Tuesday that the city and its emergency operations committee should have been given more notice of the workers being moving into a hotel in Brantford.

“Upon learning Sunday evening that a number of farm workers from Haldimand-Norfolk were quarantining in Brantford due to testing positive or being exposed to coronavirus COVID-19, of course my first and foremost concern was the health and welfare of the citizens of Brantford, and what, if any, level of risk this development posed to our community. I consider protecting our city and its residents as my overriding primary duty.”

He said he is not convinced that every possible avenue was explored to isolate the farm workers in Haldimand and Norfolk.

“Let me be clear in saying that this is in no way the fault or responsibility of the labourers who come to this province and work hard to provide for themselves and their families. Response to a situation like this should have been considered and planned out, long before the farm worker program was reopened, and those plans should have been shared with each community in a co-ordinated manner.”

Davis said he will be asking the province to investigate the handling of the matter and why Brantford is dealing with the consequences of a farm outbreak outside of the community.

In Brant County, almost 1,000 migrant farm workers are employed on farms. Area hotels, and the Five Oaks retreat near Paris, were among accommodations provided for workers to serve a mandatory 14-day before they could begin working at local farms.

“I feel real bad about the whole thing,” said Brant Mayor David Bailey. “These farmers did everything they were told to do, and the concerns were so public before the workers even got here. It’s just one of those things that went wrong.”

Jason Burgess, CAO for Norfolk County, echoed that sentiment.

“Mr. Biddle did everything we asked of him, to great expense,” said Burgess of Scotlynn Group president and CEO. “We were anticipating there would be outbreaks in bunk houses because in a congregate setting, the risk goes up. We knew that it could be catastrophic to a farmer.”

The CAO noted that Norfolk County has one of the largest numbers of foreign temporary workers.

“They are vital to our production,” Burgess said. “They have a level of skill and knowledge they gain over years of experience that you can’t replace.”

He said without the migrant farm worker program, the amount of food production generated in Norfolk County would be significantly impacted.

Burgess said Norfolk has a public health team that has proven to be conservative in their approach, and will continue to do whatever they can to keep the community safe.

“I am a community member and I feel really confident with everything that’s being undertaken by the health unit.”

The CAO said Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe has “plenty of capacity” should the need arise, having acquired 50 additional mechanical respirator units. As well, two hockey arenas are ready to field additional requirements.

Burgess said there’s a great deal of support for the farm workers.

“When they are here in our county, they are a citizen of our county,” he said. Our health unit and the municipality treats them as such, and take whatever efforts are required to protect their health and safety, like everyone else’s.

