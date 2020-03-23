Norfolk senior loses over $1,000 to scam

A Norfolk County senior is out over $1,000 after falling victim to a scam.

Police say a homeowner received a call from an unknown man claiming to be a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer.

The man on the phone said that the victim’s Social Insurance Number had been stolen and he would help get it back if the victim purchased $1,200 in gift cards.

The elderly resident attended a business and purchased the gift cards and provided the numbers on the cards to the man on the phone.

Norfolk County OPP is reminding all members of the public that police will never call asking for money, financial information, or your SIN number.

Members of the Norfolk County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.