Norfolk takes multi-million dollar hit

Norfolk County may have to resort to program cuts and long-term layoffs in response to the financial fallout from COVID-19.

Norfolk council will consider three scenarios at its committee meeting in Simcoe Tuesday.

An 11-page report provides estimates of the financial impact of the coronavirus emergency assuming a short-term, mid-term and long-term shut-down of general economic activity in Norfolk.

In their report, Megan Soles, Norfolk’s supervisor of accounting services, and Kathryn Fanning, a financial analyst, estimate the county will run a $2.7 million deficit due to COVID-19 if the provincial shutdown lasts till the end of June.

This is a possibility now that the Ford government has bypassed Norfolk and Haldimand for the Stage 2 re-opening of the Ontario economy announced on Monday.

Restrictions on a wide-range of businesses and activities that have been illegal for the past three months will be lifted this Friday in select areas of Ontario. The Haldimand-Norfolk health district has been passed over for the time being, reportedly due to ongoing concerns with the spread of the coronavirus among migrant farm workers.

If the shutdown in Norfolk lasts till Sept. 30, the county’s deficit from the pandemic rises to $3.1 million. If the shutdown lasts till Dec. 31, the treasury department pegs Norfolk’s deficit by year-end at $4.2 million.

With a 1 per cent increase in the levy worth about $900,000, compensating for a $4.2 million hit would require a 4.7 per cent increase in taxes.

The report sees potential salvation in a municipal bailout by senior governments. This is not a sure thing, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford commenting last week that federal proposals in this area fall far short of what is needed.

Soles and Fanning say the alternative is austerity — an eventuality that laws governing municipal finances in Ontario could force.

“Even though the county is experiencing increased loss of revenues and unanticipated increased expenditures, a balanced budget is imperative as municipalities have no legal ability to run deficits,” the report says.

At the end of January, Norfolk council approved a $186-million operating budget with an 8.4 per cent increase in residential property taxes. The COVID-19 public health emergency has overtaken this document and negated its basic assumptions.

Non-essential county programs and facilities have since been suspended and closed, with dozens of employees laid off indefinitely. Norfolk has also deferred the collection of property taxes in response to a spike in unemployment and the suspension of non-essential business activity.

Queen’s Park has provided a measure of relief, at least temporarily.

“The Province’s announcement to defer the June 30 and Sept. 30 remittances for education taxes by 90 days most definitely helps off-setting any cash-flow limitations,” the Soles-Fanning report says.

“In addition, the recent announcement to accelerate and provide municipalities with the full gas-tax funding allotment also provides some relief. At this time, there are no immediate concerns. However, staff will continue to monitor (our) cash-flow position.”

The report provides revenue-loss projections adjusted to the potential duration of the pandemic shutdown. Assuming the shutdown lasts till the end of September, treasury staff has provided the following estimates of foregone cash flow:

Marinas: $400,000;

Late tax payment penalty revenue: $414,300;

Transfer station tipping fees $85,000.

The deficit confronting Norfolk is partially offset by cost savings arising from the pandemic response. This includes $1.15 million in retained wages due to layoffs and deferred hiring of seasonal and temporary staff.

Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council begins at 3 p.m. Some councillors will participate by video link while others council members and staff will social-distance in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square.

The meeting is closed to the public for health reasons but is available as a live-stream broadcast on the internet and on local cable community stations.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com