Norfolk’s heritage division invites COVID-19 input

Nothing says “History in the making” like an unprecedented shutdown of the economy and orders to isolate in the name of public health.

To that end, Norfolk’s culture and heritage division asks local residents to consider chronicling their unique experiences as the county rides out the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The county wants to gather these recollections as an in-depth record for future generations of how we confronted the crisis. James Christison, curator of the Waterford Heritage and Agricultural Museum, is co-ordinating the effort.

“Museums play an important part in preserving our history,” Christison said this week in a news release. “Right now, we need your help to capture what’s been happening in our community during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“This could be done through writing, recording, the arts — sketching, painting, selfies, photography, dance, poetry, music — however you feel most inspired to share your personal story.”

Questions Christison wants answered include:

How has this pandemic changed your daily routine?

What are you feeling?

How have you and your family been impacted?

What would you want future generations to know about your experience.

The “Share Your Story” initiative is driven, in part, by the fact Norfolk encountered a similar challenge at the end of the First World War during the Spanish flu pandemic. The outbreak killed an estimated 17 to 50 million people according to the American Journal of Epidemiology, with an estimated 25 per cent of global population infected.

“The 1918 influenza pandemic had a profound impact on the country, including Norfolk,” Christison said. “Despite this massive world-wide event, and it being Canada’s greatest medical crisis to date, our museum has nothing in its collection to help tell this history. Wouldn’t it be inspiring to hear first-hand how our ancestors managed to ‘Keep calm and carry on’ during their own time of trial?

“By collecting and sharing your story now, future generations will have the answers to these important questions.”

The Waterford museum invites participants to share their experience on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Digital files can also be sent to waterford.museum@norfolkcounty.ca under the subject line “Share Your Story.”

Anyone wishing to share photographs or write-ups in hard copy can do so once public health officials are satisfied the COVID-19 threat has passed. The Waterford museum’s address on Twitter and Instagram is @WHAMmuseum while the museum’s address on Facebook is @WHAMuseum .

Like the Spanish flu, COVID-19 is a potentially-lethal respiratory illness. The coronavirus in play emerged in China late last year and is taking a heavy toll in select locations around the world.